Your Last Meal | The Leftovers: Rachel Belle on her show 'The Nosh'
Premiering April 5, the new food & drink series explores Seattle’s culinary culture — from the best bagels to our first non-alcoholic bottle shop.
These are just a couple of the topics Rachel Belle digs into on season one of The Nosh, where stories about the outdoors, art, culture and community are told through the lens of food and drink.
On this episode of The Leftovers, Cascade PBS podcast producer and Northwest Reports co-host Maleeha Syed hops into the interview chair to ask Rachel about the show. Rachel spills some behind-the-scenes tea and talks about why hosting her first TV show in her 40s has special meaning.
Tune in to The Nosh with Rachel Belle on April 5 at 8:50pm PST on Cascade PBS, channel 9, or catch it anytime from anywhere online.
Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Follow along on Instagram!