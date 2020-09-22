We're also interested in any problems that might arise with counting ballots or keeping our elections secure.
We will be on the lookout for any problems that prevent people from voting — such as mail ballot delivery problems, registration problems, purged voter rolls and voter intimidation. You can be our eyes and ears.
To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch.
- SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).
- WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.
- Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.
- Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.