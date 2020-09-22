We're also interested in any problems that might arise with counting ballots or keeping our elections secure.

We're looking for voters who are willing to share with us how the voting process goes for them. We also want to hear from elections administrators or election workers who spot something that seems amiss.

We will be on the lookout for any problems that prevent people from voting — such as mail ballot delivery problems, registration problems, purged voter rolls and voter intimidation. You can be our eyes and ears.

To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch.