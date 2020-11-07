Joining her was her friend Jackie Roessler, 32, who blew a vuvuzela and waved a miniature U.S. flag. Cars driving by honked; a Metro bus driver stopped to give them a thumbs up.

“I think I’m excited for a little more responsibility in managing the coronavirus,” said Roessler, adding she has two parents in Wisconsin who are afraid to leave their home for fear of infection.

Kathryn Leahy started her celebration with the biggest mocha latte she could buy and said she left a $5 tip. “I’m just going to go walk downtown and soak it in. I want to feel the energy right now,” said Leahy, who said her primary feeling was relief.

On Capitol Hill, at the corner of Pine Street and 10th Avenue — the heart of this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests — the atmosphere was jubilant in the hours after the declaration.

People danced on the Black Lives Matter street painting on Pine, one person playing “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang through a small portable speaker, as the crowd cheered and clapped, banged on pots and pans with drumsticks and spoons. People in rows of passing cars pumped their fists and honked. Nearby, from a car, someone played Lizzo’s “Feeling Good As Hell.” People cheering from the side held up signs: “Love wins,” “Today is a new day,” “BLM” and “Return to sanity.”

Andrew Bieber, 30, in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood celebrating Joe Biden’s win on Saturday morning as cars drive by and honk. (Lilly Fowler/Crosscut)

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan commented on Twitter that it looked like it was going to be a nice day for a historic celebration, with no rain in the forecast. She reminded people to stay mindful of COVID-19, mask up, not gather in groups “and take care of each other.”

“I have waited a lifetime to see a woman elected to the highest offices in America. Thank you Kamala Harris for having the courage to make it happen. And we thank your mother who taught you to believe in yourself and treat others with respect and compassion,” Durkan wrote in a statement.

Outside of a Seattle coffee shop, Sonora Jha, who teaches journalism at Seattle University, was drinking coffee with a friend and former student, whom she called after hearing the election news.

“I told her: Let’s go out and go scream in the streets,” said Gha, 52, who became an American citizen in 2016. This was her first time voting in a presidential election. She acknowledged that there’s plenty of work to do in this country. “It’s not that complete, crazy happiness,” she said. “At least there’s a clearing in which real progressive work can be done.”

Jha said Biden wasn’t her first choice and isn’t the progressive hero she was hoping for, but added, “Now we can go back to hating the president for normal things.”