The Washingtonians still fighting 2020 election results

Trump has tweeted and retweeted many false claims, some of which have been paired with warning labels from Twitter, stating, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

One of Trump’s more spurious claims regarded Dominion Voting Systems, a widely used U.S. elections technology firm. In a tweet, the president stated that Dominion had deleted 2.7 million of his votes. In direct contrast, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, a federal agency that oversees election security, said that the Nov. 3 election was the “most secure in American history” and that there was “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

Trump also referred in his tweet to a “report” that pointed fingers at Dominion. However, no such report exists, and that claim originated from an anonymous commenter on a pro-Trump blog. The commenter said the findings were supported by polling firm Edison Research. But the president of Edison Research denied that any such report or data exists and in an email to the Associated Press, said they had "no evidence of any voter fraud."

As with any election, mistakes have been found, but at a small scale and as the result of human error, OSET Institute voting technology expert Eddie Perez told the AP. The OSET Institute examined more than 1,000 reports of voting issues since Election Day. Perez said he found no errors due to Dominion software.

A popular chart on social media appeared to show that more votes had been cast than there were registered voters in seven states, but that registration data hadn't been updated since August. Actual voter registration counts from election day debunk that claim, showing that every state had more registered voters than votes.

Trump and his legal team have taken many of these claims to court, where they have lost 29 of their 38 court cases so far, winning none.

In one of those lawsuits, the affidavit from Trump's legal team confused towns in Michigan with Minnesotan towns of the same name. It was readily dismissed by the federal judge two days after filing, saying it came too late and lacked merit. A Philadelphia appeals court struck down another of his cases, stating that “voters, not lawyers, choose the president" and that “ballots, not briefs, decide elections.”

Distrust in the media, the FBI, and local elections

Joe Schmitt, 36, who attends a pro-Trump rally every Sunday in Spokane or the Spokane Valley, believes illegal ballots for Democrats were stored ahead of the election, for both Biden and Inslee, with forged signatures. But, like Tjoelker, Schmitt doesn’t believe this was the first year corruption marred an election.

“American people have suspected long before Trump even came into the picture that their vote never really mattered. And now that Trump made such a fuss about it, he’s making everybody realize now is the time to fight,” Schmitt said. “They’re tired of being sheep and they want some real change.”

Trump has planted the seeds on many of these unfounded claims of large “ballot dumps" for Biden in multiple states. While some states did report large voting drops for Biden overnight, they were largely from heavily Democratic cities and occured because election regulations in those states do not allow mail-in ballots to be counted until Election Day. Democrats are also more likely to vote by mail, and there were no surprises when mail-in ballots came in blue. While some errors occurred, such as one in Michigan, they were fixed quickly.