States see little federal help

Oversight committees in both houses of Congress have faulted pharmaceutical companies for “skyrocketing price increases [that] are simply unsustainable,” as a House report put it in September 2020.

For instance, an examination of the chemotherapy drug Revlimid — produced until 2019 by Celgene, which has offices in Seattle — found the drug’s price had tripled over 15 years, to $16,023 for a monthly course. Celgene’s profits on the drug rose from $1 billion in 2009 to nearly $6.5 billion in 2018.

Congressional inquiries, however, have not translated to action, which has left it to legislatures in almost every state to act independently.

Washington is ahead of most states when it comes to addressing runaway drug costs, said Gattine of the National Academy for State Health Policy. The state helped prompt a review of several drugs by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, a nonprofit research organization spun out of a Harvard Medical School program.

Washington’s list of concerns included price increases for the arthritis drug Enbrel and Humira, a drug used to treat arthritis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Researchers at the Boston-based institute found no support for the price hikes of Enbrel, Humira and five of the other 10 drugs that had seen the costliest price increases in 2019. The institute determined those increases amounted to $1.2 billion in increased costs each year.

“Our … work asks, ‘Is there evidence that could justify a new price increase?’ ” Sarah Emond, executive vice president of the institute, said at a Jan. 22 hearing at the Legislature. “Spoiler alert — often the answer is, ‘No.’ ”

The institute found that Humira’s price had increased by 470% in the U.S. since it was launched in 2003, even as the company cut the price by 80% in Europe. The pricing in Europe allowed it to stay competitive with similar drugs not available in the U.S. because of an agreement Humira’s manufacturer AbbVie struck with its competitors.

The price of Enbrel — produced by Amgen, a company that was until 2014 a keystone of Seattle’s biotechnology industry — increased 9% from 2018 to 2019, amounting to $403 million in new costs to customers nationally for which reviewers found no clinical evidence to support.

In January, Keiser introduced legislation, the first of its kind anywhere in the U.S., that would have penalized drug manufacturers found by the institute to have hiked prices without justification. The bill died in the Senate Ways & Means Committee after opposition from pharmaceutical manufacturers. Some advocates for people with chronic illness also took issue with the methods used to determine a drug’s value.

Donna Steward, senior policy director of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, described the bill as an unconstitutional “price control” and compared it with a Washington, D.C., effort struck down in court. Speaking to the Legislature, Steward argued the effort would delay research that “could mean the difference between life and death.”

Keiser said she expects to reintroduce the bill in coming years, and to refile the vetoed bill that woul have created a Prescription Drug Affordability Board in Washington. The latter is a move that Vincent DeMarco, a longtime public health advocate leading the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative, enthusiastically supports.

In 2019, Maryland lawmakers became the first in the nation to create a similar oversight authority. The aim, DeMarco said, is to enable states to manage the price of prescription drugs as they do other essential commodities, including electricity or water.

“It’s brilliant, and I can say that because I didn’t think of it,” DeMarco joked. “We believe that it’s the best way to address high-cost drugs.”

‘We all get broken’

Advocates for a deep overhaul of the state’s health care system noted that inflated prescription drug costs make reform more difficult.

Marcia Stedman, president of Health Care for All-Washington, said prescription costs increase the price tag attached to any publicly funded system, making it less palatable. Stedman and her organization advocate a single-payer health insurance system, one of the paths state leaders are considering to achieve universal health care in Washington.

Stedman supports the legislation that would enable Washington to work with other states to form a consortium making or buying generic drugs.

“Pharmaceutical prices are just over the top, and they just keep rising,” Stedman said.

Johnson, the Seattle diabetes patient, sees the bill as a worthwhile step, expressing hope the state will accelerate toward a single-payer insurance system so that Washingtonians are no longer at risk of losing life-saving medications, as she was during the past year.

“As we’ve seen with the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to take strides immediately,” said Johnson, who is active in Seattle-area diabetes advocacy organizations, including T1International and #insulin4all.

“I’m lucky enough to have what I need to survive,” she said. “We should be able to provide that for all the people in our country and in our state.”

Legislation that would form a commission to plan for universal coverage in Washington is proceeding through the Legislature. Stedman described the commission, and the host of other efforts to lower health care costs for patients and expand public insurance, as interim steps toward a single-payer system.

“We want the whole loaf, but we’ll take part of the loaf if we can’t have it,” Stedman said.

“It’s a basic need for all humans, to have health care,” she said. “We all get broken.”