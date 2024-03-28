In rural Washington, patients travel hours for basic healthcare

Telehealth is also making a difference. But training physicians can take a decade or more, and not all kinds of care translate well to a virtual space. In the meantime, patients face major disparities in access to basic — and sometimes urgent — care between urban and rural Washington, and between east and west.

A recent WSU study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association found that one of these impacted areas is dementia treatment. Using the death records of almost 95,000 Washingtonians who died of Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias between 2011 and 2021, researchers found that people in urban regions lived an average of nine miles from a neurologist. That distance increased the farther patients lived from urban centers: 45 miles in suburban communities, 88 miles in small towns, and 100 miles in rural areas — distances that can keep people from being seen by a neurologist at all.

The study also noted racial disparities, with longer distances to a neurologist for Native American (about 28 miles) and Hispanic Washington residents (about 22 miles). Distances for patients in other racial groups were seven to 17 miles. And the researchers connected these distances to disparities in outcomes, including quality of life and the speed of cognitive decline.

“As dementia progresses, the need for people to access a physician increases,” said lead researcher Solmaz Amiri in a statement released with the findings. “To these people, even 17 miles is a large distance that presents a significant burden, so you can imagine how hard it would be to have to travel 100 miles to see a neurologist.”