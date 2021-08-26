WA redistricting efforts aim to give more power to people of color

Spindola, who went to high school in Pasco and also worked there as an adult, is a lead organizer of a group working to increase Latino political representation across Washington state. Her advocacy is part of a push this year to ensure that communities of color are prioritized in the state’s once-a-decade political redistricting process, which is now well underway.

To Spindola, that means ensuring that communities of color aren’t split among several different political districts, diluting their power as a voting bloc. Too often in the past, she said, the state’s bipartisan Redistricting Commission has focused on safeguarding the seats of incumbent politicians, rather than making the Legislature and Congress better reflect communities around Washington.

“We need to stop focusing on preserving incumbents, and start looking at communities of interest — and how we are disenfranchising Latinx communities and communities of color in general,” said Spindola, a lead organizer of the Redistricting Justice for Washington coalition.



What is redistricting, anyway?

Redistricting happens every 10 years, based on the release of new population data from the U.S. census. As states grow or shrink in population, their legislative and congressional districts must be redrawn to ensure that a roughly equal number of people reside in each district.

With last week’s release of 2020 census data, the redistricting process has kicked into overdrive in Washington state and around the country.

Over the next three months, members of the Washington State Redistricting Commission will craft new maps of how they think the state’s 49 legislative districts and 10 congressional districts should look. The bipartisan commission, which consists of two Republican members, two Democratic members and one nonvoting chair, is expected to finalize the state’s new political maps by mid-November.

When it’s all done, there’s a chance that the Tri-Cities area, where Spindola is from, could end up with a newly crafted legislative district that consists mostly of people of color.



Empowering Latino voters in Yakima

Many of the efforts to empower people of color are focused in Yakima County, in central Washington. There, 50.7% of residents identified as Latino or Hispanic in the 2020 census.

Several groups, including Spindola’s, want to see heavily Latino areas in and around the city of Yakima become part of the same legislative district. Right now, many of them are split between two: the 14th Legislative District, which includes western Yakima County, and the 15th Legislative District, which includes the county’s eastern half.

David Morales, a Yakima lawyer and former member of the state Commission on Hispanic Affairs, said the current layout of those legislative districts “creates a false promise.” That’s because even though the 15th Legislative District is mainly made up of people of color, a large percentage of them are not U.S. citizens and aren’t eligible to vote, he said.

Redrawing the district to include neighborhoods that have more Latino citizens of voting age would make it easier for a Latino candidate to get elected to the Legislature there, Morales said.

As things stand, “no Latino has come close to being elected in the 15th Legislative District,” he said. All six state lawmakers who represent the 14th and 15th Legislative Districts right now are white and not Hispanic or Latino.

State Sen. Curtis King, a Yakima Republican who represents the 14th Legislative District, said he meets regularly with Latino leaders and residents of his district and tries to be responsive to the concerns they raise.

“I object to the fact that there are some people out there who say you don’t respect our issues because you aren't Hispanic or Latino,” King said this week. “You do that by talking to me — and they do, and I listen.”

Morales said it’s not about a candidate’s race, necessarily, but empowering Latino people to pick who they think will best represent them, whatever the candidate’s background. The current district maps don’t provide that opportunity for many Latinos in Yakima, he said.

“A Latino candidate of choice may or may not be a Latino person, but it’s a community’s choice about who they want to represent them,” Morales said this week. “Traditionally, we see those are candidates who speak out to the Latino community, who do outreach in Spanish, who really care, and have a personal history of advocating on behalf of the Latino community.”