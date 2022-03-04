Will WA ban high-capacity gun magazines in 2022?

The high-capacity magazine ban has been introduced several times before in Washington’s Legislature and has repeatedly failed to advance.

This year, it has moved further than ever by finally clearing the state Senate, giving supporters greater hope that it might pass the full Legislature.

While both legislative houses are controlled by Democrats, the Senate is generally considered the more conservative of the two chambers.

The clock is ticking, however. The bill faces a March 4 deadline to advance out of the state House, and the Legislature’s 60-day session ends March 10.

The proposal, Senate Bill 5078, would prohibit the sale, manufacture and distribution of ammunition magazines with more than 10 rounds.

Nine other states and Washington. D.C., already ban magazines of that size, according to the state Attorney General’s Office, which is asking legislators to approve the policy.

Supporters of the measure say that limiting the size of magazines would force shooters to stop and reload, giving people valuable time to escape or confront a shooter and stop an attack.

A 2019 study found that, compared with states that ban large-capacity magazines, states that do not experience twice the rate of high-fatality mass shootings.

The same study, published in the American Journal of Public Health, found that states without bans have three times the annual rate of firearm deaths.

But the bill faces fierce opposition from gun-rights advocates, including the National Rifle Association, which says the proposal would infringe on people’s Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Opponents also question whether the ban would be all that effective, with some detractors saying experienced shooters can reload so quickly that limiting the size of magazines won’t make much of a difference.

“It is not the magazine, it is the skill of the shooter — and many of these shooters do practice,” Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said during a Feb. 16 hearing before the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee.