Yet again, turnout was lowest among WA's young voters. Why?

The president’s plea to young voters, historically more progressive and less likely to vote than older Americans, came as politicians and pundits anticipated Republicans would make significant gains in Congress.

Democrats did avoid the so-called red wave, retaining control of the U.S. Senate and losing their House majority by a very slim margin. This was in part due to the estimated 27% of people aged 18 to 29 who voted in this year’s election, a close second to the modern midterm record of 28% that voted in 2018.

“Young voters are being credited right now for saving the election,” said Jack Lobel, spokesman for Voters of Tomorrow, a national organization that works to get young Americans civically engaged.

The youth vote advantaged Democrats by a wide margin, especially in races for the House of Representatives, which next month will swear in its first Gen Z member, Maxwell Frost of Florida’s 10th District, according to Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement (CIRCLE).

In Washington state, youth turnout was higher than the national average; as of Nov. 29, 39% of voters aged 18 to 24 cast ballots in the state’s midterm election. But this still paled in comparison to over 80% of people aged 65 and older who voted.

Polls published this fall suggested younger Americans could turn out in smaller numbers than older voters for this year’s midterms, characterized by divisive issues – like inflation and the Supreme Court’s rollback of protections for reproductive rights – and the potential for Republican gains.

Michaela Coté, who leads Voters of Tomorrow’s effort in Washington, chalked up the relatively lower youth turnout during midterms to a few different reasons. For one, presidential elections may feel more significant to young people. This group might also find it easier to sit out statewide elections because Washington tends to vote for “pro-democracy candidates,” she said.

“They’re pretty sure that they’re going to get the outcome that they wanted without really needing to vote,” Coté said.

Ballots from 18- to 24-year-olds represented less than 6% of votes cast in Washington this year. This age group had the lowest turnout in all counties except for Skamania, Ferry, Asotin and Lincoln.

Coté pointed out that some neighboring counties had widely varied youth turnout rates, like Adams (24.7%) and Lincoln (48.6%).

“I honestly think that every county and every district portrays a totally different story of youth in those counties,” she said.