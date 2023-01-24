The high school students behind the bill to end WA's 'pink tax'

“What I love is that [young people] question what the barriers are to the right policy,” Dhingra said. “The older we get, we forget to challenge the status quo. These kids challenge the status quo, and I think that this is so valuable.”

The student bill received a public hearing last week in the Senate Law & Justice Committee, and legislators voted it out of committee days later. Next stop will be the Senate floor.

Brionna Aho, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Bob Ferguson, said his office is still reviewing SB 5171, but noted that the issues addressed in the bill are already in violation of the Consumer Protection Improvement Act , which passed last year. The act allows the state to penalize violations that target women and communities of color, with a standard $7,500-per-instance fine.

In a written statement, Dhingra expressed that current law is not effectively addressing the problem of gender-based pricing, and that this bill would exist as its own section within the existing Consumer Protection Improvement Act, if it passes. The proposal would give the attorney general greater enforcement power in addressing pricing discrimination based on gender.

Opposing voices, such as Law & Justice Committee member Sen. Mike Padden, R- Spokane Valley, have expressed concern over the language of the proposal.

“Requiring retailers to prove that manufacturers charged them more or charged them different prices would be extremely expensive, with the extra cost likely passed on to customers in the communities that rely on small local grocers for their shopping needs,” he said.

Padden called for retailers and suppliers to be removed from the definition of businesses under SB 5171.

Dhingra clarified in a written statement that if a manufacturer charges more for a specific item based on gendered marketing, then the consequence of such a violation falls on the manufacturer as opposed to the retailers and suppliers themselves. Section 1, subsection 2 states that any gender-neutral reason to charge a different price is acceptable.

“One of the benefits of this bill is that it will help us understand where in the system this price discrimination is coming in,” Dhingra wrote.

The proposal must receive a vote on the Senate floor by March 8 in order to advance to the House and potentially make it to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

CLARIFICATION: Clarifies the aspects of the Consumer Protection Improvement Act that interact with this proposal.