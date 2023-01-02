Top environmental bills on the 2023 WA Legislative agenda

“The biggest thing is to focus on implementing the things we said we’re going to do,” said Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-Seattle, the new chairman of the Senate Energy, Environment & Technology Committee.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm among House and Senate Democrats to keep the momentum going,” said House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon, D-West Seattle.

Planting shade trees along streams to cool the waters for migrating salmon has bipartisan support. Recycling could be a big issue. Climate change considerations will likely be added to local governments’ land-use planning. And legislators are expected to spend a lot of time divvying up income from the state’s new cap-and-trade law that goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

In 2021, the Democrat-controlled Legislature passed the nation’s second cap-and-trade law — behind California — along party lines. In 2022, the state’s agencies hammered out regulations to put that law into effect.

A yet-to-be-determined number of “allowances” would be set up four times a year and auctioned to smokestack industries. An allowance is a measure of carbon emissions that a facility would be allowed to emit. The first auction is scheduled for Feb. 28. A company would bid on the allowances, which would be made available in batches of 1,000. The first auction will cover 6.185 million allowances with a minimum allowed bid of $22.20 per allowance.

The number of allowances will decrease over time in order to meet 2035 and 2050 decarbonization goals. Companies will be allowed to trade, buy and sell those allowances among themselves.

All bids must be above a certain price level set in advance by the state. The highest bidder would get first crack at the limited number of allowances, the second-highest bidder would get second crack, and so on. The auction ends when the last of the designated number of allowances is bid upon. Then all successful bidders will pay the same price per individual allowance as the lowest successful bid.

These auctions are expected to raise $500 million to $1 billion a year, depending on who is doing the calculating. Democrats and Republicans expect to decide in the upcoming legislative session how to spend that money, said Inslee, Nguyễn, Fitzgibbon, and Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, the ranking Republican on the House Environment & Energy Committee.

Other environmental bills expected in the upcoming session include:

·The revival of House Bill 1099 , which would add climate considerations to city and county land-use planning. This measure is considered likely to pass in 2023.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Davina Duerr, D-Bothell, would change Washington’s Growth Management Act, which regulates long-range land-use planning for Washington’s city and county governments. It would require local governments to review — and if needed, revise — their comprehensive plans and development regulations every eight years.

Duerr’s bill would require climate change to be considered in land-use and shoreline planning in the 10 largest of Washington’s 39 counties and in cities of 6,000 or more people. The 10 largest counties cover Puget Sound, Spokane, the Yakima River Valley and the Vancouver area.

Last March, Republicans in the Senate and House used adept parliamentary maneuvering to kill the bill on the final day of the session.