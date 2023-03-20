Following the WA Legislature isn't easy for non-English speakers

Interpreter information is hidden on the legislative website under a section titled “Americans with Disabilities Act Information .” Someone who speaks a language other than English but isn’t disabled may never find it.

Some advocates and members of Washington’s ethnic communities, including those with limited English proficiency, wonder how committed the Legislature is to hearing from all of Washington’s people.

“I just don’t think there’s vested interest in making sure our political process is inclusive for those with limited English proficiency,” said Shomya Tripathy, director of policy and civic engagement for the Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS).

The Seattle-based organization provides services for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in King County and throughout the Pacific Northwest. The more than 30,000 people the organization serves speak 40 different languages.

The issue of interpreters for legislative hearings came to light recently during a Senate hearing on a bill that could change the way farm workers are paid . Several workers more fluent in Spanish than English signed up to testify, but some were unaware they could ask for an interpreter to be present. A lawmaker fluent in both Spanish and English stepped up to help in the moment, but because she had questioned workers’ understanding of the bill, some industry advocates were not pleased.

While language interpreters are available for committee hearings, they’re not widely used. The state Senate, for example, has gotten fewer than five to 10 requests per session since 2020, according to Sarah Bannister, secretary of the Senate. To put that number in perspective, during the 60-day 2022 legislative session, more than 3,000 people testified at Senate committee hearings.

The infrequent use of interpreters, community leaders say, indicates a lack of awareness of the availability of the service and a lack of trust that interpreters will properly serve those residents with limited English proficiency.

It doesn’t mean there isn’t a need: U.S. Census Bureau data indicate that a sizable percentage of Washington residents have limited proficiency in English and speak another language at home. Among the more than 1.13 million Washington residents in 2021 born outside the U.S., 42.2% spoke “English less than very well,” compared to just 1.6% among U.S.-born residents.

Even among the nearly 560,000 Washington residents who were naturalized American citizens — and can vote in elections — 34.9% said they had limited English proficiency, according to the Census.

Judy Jenner, a federally certified court interpreter for Twin Translations in Las Vegas, said it’s already challenging for native English speakers to have “meaningful participation” in civic settings because of the jargon and the possibly unfamiliar procedures. Language barriers add another level of difficulty. Jenner is also the spokeswoman for the American Translators Association, a trade group for translators and interpreters. (While the average person may use “interpretation” and “translation” interchangeably, professionals say interpreters work with spoken language while a translator works with written items.)

“These challenges are further compounded when a person with limited English proficiency is trying to participate in the process because they are even less familiar with these linguistic and procedural idiosyncrasies,” Jenner said.