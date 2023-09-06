Poll: Seattle voters want new direction on City Council

Marilynn Ward, a retiree in northwest Seattle’s District 6, has lived in the city since 1984, but is disillusioned by its problems these days. This summer her car was stolen off the street in front of her house, and when it was found a week later, was filled with trash. Because of the prevalence of street homelessness, she no longer wants to go downtown.

Ward hopes the upcoming election significantly changes the City Council’s direction. She wants a council that works on hiring more police officers, clears homeless encampments, invests in downtown and, importantly, takes concrete action.

“They need to find a solution that actually works,” said Ward. “Do they do it? Hell no. They talk themselves into a job, then you think ‘Oh, they’re going to solve a problem’ and it never seems to happen.”

Jim Edwards, a middle-aged District 3 resident who’s celebrating his 20th anniversary as a Seattleite soon, also wants to see the City Council take a significantly different direction this fall. But he wants a new crop of officials to head in the opposite direction of Ward: diverting money from the police department budget to pay for social services that address root causes, building more affordable housing to address homelessness and taxing big corporations to pay for these changes.

“The current council is not taking enough action,” said Edwards. “They’ve done some baby steps, but it’s nothing meaningful.”

Ward and Edwards are illustrative of the contrasts found in the Crosscut/Elway Poll, which was conducted Aug. 21-24 via landline, cell phone and text-to-online survey. The poll surveyed likely voters who voted in at least two of the last four elections. The margin of error is plus or minus 5% with a 95% confidence rate.

Voters clearly think this election has consequences. Forty-three percent say it’s critical to the future of the city, while 37% say it’s important but not critical.

Forty-four percent of respondents said they want to significantly change the direction of the council. Another 41% said they want to modify the council’s direction a little. That’s compared to just 9% who want to maintain the council’s current direction and 6% who said they have no opinion on the matter.

Digging deeper into the data shows centrists are more likely to want significant change on the council than progressives. Among those who said they want significant change 57% said they would support a more centrist candidate. For those who want moderate change, 67% said they would vote for a progressive.