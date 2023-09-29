Tacoma to consider new tenant rights measure on Nov. 7 ballot

The long-simmering fight over Measure 1 and strong renter protections is only just heating up, as supporters and opponents ready a final blitz of campaigning over a vote that could have outsized impact on statewide policies.

The measure on the Nov. 7 ballot is being brought by Tacoma For All , a coalition that includes the Tacoma Democratic Socialists of America and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 367, which worked to secure enough signatures to get the initiative on the city ballot.

Among other things, Measure 1 directs landlords to comply with tenant protection laws before they can raise rents or initiate an eviction. Evictions would be barred during cold weather or, if a tenant is a student, during the school year. If approved, landlords would have to give a six-month notice of a rent increase, and must also pay a renter relocation assistance in the case of significant increases. Also included is a cap of $10 per month on late fees.

In crafting its initiative, Tacoma For All looked at policies that other cities – including Seattle – have enacted around the state, according to Ty Moore, campaign manager for the group.

“We took what we thought of as the most important things that have already been passed in other cities, and catch Tacoma up,” Moore said, adding: “I think this would significantly give tenants a leg up in a very unequal power dynamic they currently have with landlords.”

Tacoma For All faces a fight from landlord and realtor groups, which contend that the combination of measures will ultimately drive small landlords out of business, drive up taxes to fund compliance with the new slate of protections, and not achieve the desired results.

The measure would give Tacoma “the most draconian landlord restrictions in the state,” said Sean Flynn, president and executive director of the Rental Housing Association of Washington.