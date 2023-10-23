Why are gas prices rising at stations unaffected by cap-and-trade?

“There can be many layers of middle players involved,” Western State’s Spiegel added.

While California installed its oil transparency bill this year, that state has some advantages over Washington in setting up such a venture, Slagle said. California has had its cap-and-trade law in place for 10 years, using that experience to set up the transparency system. Washington would have to build its transparency bureaucracy from scratch.

Oil-industry reality

California’s bill and the proposed Washington legislation come as questions arise about oil corporations’ commitments to dealing with carbon emissions.

“We’ve seen oil companies are actually pulling back on commitments to developing alternative fuels. Instead of directing excessive profits to reducing emissions and decreasing fossil fuel use, they’re prioritizing fossil fuels and more profits,” Faulk, the governor’s spokesman, wrote in an email.

A Sept. 14 Wall Street Journal story outlined how from 2006 to 2016 Exxon publicly declared support to combat carbon emissions while privately opposing those anti-carbon measures. On Sept. 19, California sued five oil companies in state court, alleging they had lied to the public about the climate risks of fossil fuels and seeking money to pay for recovery efforts from climate-change-related wildfires and storms, The Associated Press reported .

The basic economics of refining crude oil and getting gasoline to the pump are a constantly shifting kaleidoscope. “Things are moving every day, almost minute by minute. … Everything has different variables and different nuances,” said Denton Cinquegrana, an oil industry analyst for OPIS.

With five refineries, Washington has the fifth largest crude-oil-refining capacity in the nation at 650,000 barrels per day , according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In 2020, 56 percent of the crude oil entering Washington came from Alaska. The costs of Alaska crude oil steadily increased this year, with those increases passed to the gas pump, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue.

Meanwhile, Washington’s “rack-to-retail” margins, the difference between the wholesale price and the retail price, are among the nation’s highest. Refined gasoline ends up in one of 27 wholesale clumps of tanks in Washington called “racks,” which are owned by the five refineries, other oil-related companies, and pipelines. ConocoPhillips owns five rack terminals in Washington; BP America, US Oil, Exxon and Shell own one each.

While they are not identical with profit margins, there is a strong correlation between rack-to-retail margins and profit margins, experts said.

Several reasons exist for the West Coast’s higher rack-to-retail margins. Cinquegrana noted that real estate costs — for gas stations, racks and refineries — are higher on the West Coast than in most of the United States, and those costs get passed to gas station customers.

The costs of transporting crude oil to refineries and refined gasoline from those facilities vary from state to state, with those costs being passed to customers. Tax systems also vary among states.

Coastal refinery-products markets tend to follow international trends more closely than do more landlocked markets in the central U.S., Williams-Derry said.

Here is a four-year look at Washington’s rack-to-retail margins, according to the Oil Information Price Service. Oregon and California posted similar figures for the past four years.

* July 2023, 69.1 cents per gallon, the second-highest in the nation.

* July 2022, 94.8 cents, fourth-highest.

* July 2021, 49.3 cents, third-highest.

* July 2020, 44.1 cents, third-highest.

The three Pacific Coast states consistently have had the nation’s highest rack-to-retail margins. Gas pump prices tend to follow those margins up or down. For example, the average price for regular gas in Washington was $5.555 per gallon in June 2022 when the rack-to-retail margin was much higher, compared to $5.084 per gallon in September when the rack-to-retail margin was 25.7 cents a gallon cheaper.

By contrast, Texas — full of oil fields and pipelines — has ranked 49th or 50th on rack-to-retail margins over the past four years, and Texas gas prices are also lower than those on the West Coast, according to OPIS.

California’s new Division of Petroleum Market Oversight’s first analysis of recent factors affecting that state’s gas prices notes the state’s gas prices increased 52 cents in the past month due to global market fluctuations; to refineries’ failure to store adequate reserves to handle unplanned maintenance outages that cut the supply of gasoline; and to an unusual spot trade in the oil trading market.

The “invest” part of the program

“Todd Myers — all he talks about is costs. It’s also about assets,” said former state Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, an advocate of the cap-and-invest program. Carlyle sees the program as an economic boon to Washington and a model for other states.