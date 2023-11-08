Gaps narrow in Seattle City Council races, Strauss flips to lead

King County Elections counted an additional 100,000 ballots Thursday and has at least 97,000 more on hand to count in the coming days for all races across the county.

November’s election was driven by concerns about policing, public safety, the drug crisis and homelessness, with many candidates promising to focus on hiring more officers and tamping down on crime and disorder.

Voters wanted change. In an August Crosscut/Elway poll, 44% of likely voters said they want to significantly change the direction of the Council. Another 41% said they want to modify the Council’s direction a little. Just three incumbents sought reelection, and all three trailed their opponents on election night.