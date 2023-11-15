Poll: Washingtonians worried, anxious about the 2024 election

Asked to describe their feelings about the coming presidential election they didn’t hold back: scared, frightened, discouraged, uneasy, pessimistic, unenthusiastic. Some predicted a shit-show.

A year from the 2024 general election, Washington voters are already dreading what looks to be a rematch between Democratic President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, a Republican.

The sentiments come from voters on both the left and right, according to pollster Stuart Elway.

“It’s safe to say that voters are not looking forward to this election,” Elway said, adding. “A lot of ‘dead,’ ‘depressed,’ ‘horror show,’ which is the family-friendly version [of what] they said,” he said, adding that that “shit-show” was in the responses.

The latest Crosscut/Elway Poll was conducted between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3, with a mix of cell phone, landline, and online survey questions. It has a 5% margin of error at the 95% confidence level. That means that if the survey had been run 100 times, the results would be within five percentage points of these results in at least 95 of those scenarios.

The election is still a year away, and the nomination process for the political parties is only starting to ramp up. But voters are already well acquainted with the two likely nominees – and it shows in the polling.

Asked how they’re inclined to vote in the election, 39% of respondents said they preferred Biden, with 29% saying Trump. Meanwhile, 22% said they’d prefer someone else, 1% said they wouldn’t vote, and only 8% were undecided. Biden holds a 12-point lead in this poll, but he won Washington by 19 points in 2020.

Only 8% were undecided; Elway said that shows how familiar voters are with the likely nominees.

“Everybody knows these two guys,” he said. “They don’t need to learn more about the candidates.”