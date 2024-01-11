Washington governor’s race will be a close one, poll finds

A new Crosscut/Elway poll found 37% of voters would or could choose Democrat Bob Ferguson, Washington’s attorney general since 2013, as their next governor if the election was held now. Another 31%, however, said they would not consider voting for him in the fall. The poll revealed just the opposite about Republican frontrunner Dave Reichert, with 31% saying they would or could vote for the former congressman and King County sheriff and 38% saying Reichert will not be their choice.

Pollster Stuart Elway chose this unusual way to assess public sentiment – as opposed to a simple racehorse approach – “because it shows how fluid the race is at this moment and how far the candidates have to go before November.”

The poll tells us more than just whether voters prefer one candidate over another. For example, only half the respondents (50%) were familiar with more than one candidate, and only 52% named even one of the candidates they “could vote for,” Elway said. Only 24% already had a candidate they intended to vote for, while 71% named at least one they “will not vote for.”