WA records highest workplace fatalities since 2010

Reporter Lizz Giordano discusses the legal fallout from a construction death. Plus, a look at state ballot rejections and new art spaces in Seattle.

Editor’s Note: During the introduction to the story about workplace fatalities, we said that the $50,000 fine against Phil Numrich was reduced by 96%. This is incorrect. Later in the interview segment, we correctly explain that the $50,000 fine was reduced to $25,000, and that later fines for later infractions were reduced by 96%. We apologize for the error.