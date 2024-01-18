Rebuilding Salish Sea clam gardens, rock by rock

The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community is reviving culturally and ecologically important clam gardens on their coastline to create habitat for native clams. Alana Quintasket, a citizen of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and member of the Tribal Senate, works alongside her community to build these habitats, rock by rock, to make the community’s coastline more resilient to climate change and encourage healthy ecosystems for marine life in a place impacted by rising sea temperatures.