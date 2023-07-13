Seattle Voter Guide

Washington State Voter Guide 2023

Welcome to the Crosscut voter guide.

If you’re here, you want to be an informed voter — maybe you already are! We can help you make a decision (although we won’t tell you how to vote).

  • First things first: Are you registered to vote? You should get your ballot in the mail as early as two weeks before the election. Check your registration here.
  • You can register online or through the mail until July 24 for the primary election on Aug. 1.
  • Washington state also allows same-day registration in person, up to and including Election Day.
  • For more voting information, check out the FAQ below. 👇

Bellingham

Seattle

Spokane

Tacoma

Yakima

