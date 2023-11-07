Politics

Live updates: 2023 Washington general election results

Check here at 8 p.m. as ballots are counted for races in Bellingham, Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Yakima and King County.

by / November 7, 2023
Ballots are sorted at King County Elections Office

Ballots are sorted at King County Elections Office in Renton on Monday, October. 30, 2023. (Amanda Snyder/Crosscut)

County elections offices will be counting ballots and releasing their first results from the 2023 general election after polls close at 8 p.m on Nov. 7.

Updated vote counts will be released every afternoon this week at around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Nov. 28 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Dec. 7 to certify the election. 

For more detail, visit the King County election results page or check other county election offices for their results. If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Crosscut Voter Guide or find more information here.

Click the name of the race to expand or collapse it. Refresh the page to update results.

In progress Likely to advance

