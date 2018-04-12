An epic show for artist Michael Spafford — 25 years in the making

The artist at work. (Photo: Spike Mafford)

Scraping and sanding the canvas became a big part of what you do. Was that in an effort not to rely on the drawing abilities that came to you naturally?

I don’t think so. Actually, it sort of evolved. My first paintings didn’t have any scratching on them at all – they’re just painted. One reason why there’s the scraping is because I can’t get it right the first time. So, I have to scrape it off.

You seem to feel free to tweak the myths for your own purposes. For instance, you make Hercules’ last labor a confrontation with death itself.

I take license. And I don’t even care if people know the story. I don’t want them to know the story necessarily.

In portraying episodes from mythology, you often alight on an image that you use again and again over the years. For Hercules’ cleaning of the Augean stables, for instance, it’s the silhouette of a man thrusting a shovel downward between his legs, like a spear-tipped weapon. What’s involved in arriving at that image? Do a lot of images you try wind up on the cutting-room floor, so to speak?

That’s right. … I actually make subtle shifts. Like probably, originally, I wouldn’t have had the legs spread so far apart. Of course, people read it as phallic. But a lot of the myths, particularly the Herculean myths, are very phallic: the snakes that come up and he cuts them off, and all of these things. So, I make it as phallic as I can.

I sort of think of painting as I think of crossword puzzles. I think that people who can do crossword puzzles can probably be a very good painter. Or people who can play pool can probably be a very good painter. Because in order to be a good pool player, you have to see the whole table. You can’t just shoot at one ball every time. You have to see where that ball’s going to go and where the other balls relate to it. You’re always looking at everything as being part of your action.

Your printmaking images are such sharp, clean, black-and-white affairs, whereas in the paintings you dig into the surface of the paint like a kid messing around in the dirt. One medium obviously appeals to you on one level, and the other obviously appeals on another. How do you view the two of them?

I have a specific reason for doing the woodcuts: to aid me in my painting. I would be working on a painting, and I would be maybe almost complete with it. But I really couldn’t see it very well because I’d been so involved in making it. So, I would look at the image and I would make a drawing of it, and then I would put that drawing backwards on a block of wood and I would cut out this thing where it was just black-and-white.

And that meant that I had to simplify the painting. But I’m looking at the same composition. Then I ink the block and I print it. And I see the painting for the first time as another image and I go, “Oh that’s what’s wrong with this damn painting.”

You’ve talked a lot about being dissatisfied with the paintings.

Always. I still don’t know what I want, but I know what I don’t want. I say, Well, this is too static or This is too decorative or This is too pretty.

Do you feel the same way about the prints?

Actually, I like the prints – because of the crispness and the reduction. And what you see in the prints is how really conscious I am of the backgrounds, which they call “negative space,” and how they impact what you’re looking at. I think what I did with “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey” actually is pretty good.

There’s a continual tension between figurative and abstract impulses in your work. How do you address that and how do you resolve it?

When I start to paint, I know what the subject matter is, but I don’t know what it’s going to look like. I usually just start on the large canvas. I work until I get to the point where I don’t care for what it is I’m doing. I think it actually looks like shit. So, at that point I make alterations.

Oftentimes after I’ve done this, I’m sorry that I didn’t keep it the way it was originally. I just keep altering it and altering it, until it’s the least unlike the way I want it to be. I keep trying to find the answer. It can take a lot of time, too. It’s not just in one sitting. It can take several months. I don’t see the subject matter at all anymore. At the beginning, I’m interested in the subject matter. And then the more I do it, the more I get bored with it and I can be interested in what the painting looks like. And if I live long enough I’ll be able to do one that I like.