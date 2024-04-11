ArtSEA: A Seattle writer sings the praises of local street trees

Having just released her first book, Street Trees of Seattle: An Illustrated Walking Guide (April 16, Sasquatch Books), the Seattle writer has her head in the trees — and the trees are in her head.

Ebrahimi (a former Crosscut contributor) will be the first to tell you she’s neither an arborist nor an illustrator. Her day job is with data visualization firm Tableau. Yet her deeply researched book is packed with local tree facts — tallest, widest, most populous — and her own lovely drawings of the remarkable “hidden in plain sight” trees that grow in our public right of ways.

A passion project that sprouted from Ebrahimi’s long pandemic walks, the book is sorted by neighborhood and includes maps of significant (and significantly interesting) trees, as well as drawings of leaves, cones and bark to help novice street-tree spotters feel informed on their own strolls.



Trees native to our region include big-leaf maples, oaks and cedars, which Indigenous people relied on for all kinds of uses for thousands of years. But the last original tree in Downtown Seattle was logged in 1879.



Today only 5% of Seattle street trees are native, the plus side being that we have one of the most diverse collections — more than 50 genera — of street trees in the country.