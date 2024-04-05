ArtSEA: On the prowl for fresh Seattle art shows

You’ll find the formline work of Coast Salish artist Maynard Johnny Jr., whose “Papa Bear” reflects his signature bold colors. See also his “Eagle’s Catch,” in which the raptor is juuust about to bite into a salmon. Aleut artist Heather Johnston shares several works painted on vintage maps of Alaska, such as “The Great Race,” in which a canoer, an orca and pod of sea lions appear paused in a moment of seaborne drama.

Aleut/Haida/Tsimshian artist Allie High’s earth-toned serigraphs include a leaping snowshoe hare, a contented bear post-blueberry snack and “Courage,” which depicts a “fighting octopus” inside a halibut and is an homage to cancer survivors. And Tlingit/Haida artist Paul Rowley presents a backpack, a clam bag and fishing nets, all exquisitely hand-woven from red and yellow cedar — and ready to scoop up sustenance.

Seeing Rowley’s nets reminded me of a short documentary I recently caught while on my own hunt … for something to watch (a hunt once known as channel surfing). Extreme Beachcombing , released on YouTube in February by Danish filmmaker Christian Klintholm, is an utterly charming 16-minute portrait of John Anderson, founder and curator of the Beachcombing Museum in Forks.

A retired plumber and avid beachcomber, Anderson has turned his former shop into an incredible showcase of the flotsam and jetsam that washes up on the western edge of Washington. Included among the finds from 40-plus years of foraging are countless colorful foam buoys (many have been made into Anderson’s outdoor sculptures), glass fishing floats, rubber boots and a large number of Japanese items that washed up after the 2011 tsunami.

Perhaps I’m the last person to know about this place, but it’s now on my list to seek out for a summer visit.