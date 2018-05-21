12 things to do in Seattle

The Third Murder

Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda, whose After the Storm was a quirky SIFF highlight last year, puts a perverse spin on the whodunit genre with his latest movie. Call it a “whydunit.” The killer has been caught and amiably cooperates with endless interrogations. But he’s maddeningly elusive about why he did what he did. Embracing a spirit of absurdist fatalism (“People’s lives get decided for them regardless of what they want”), Murder makes delicious nonsense of motive, crime and revelation. —M.U.

Aaron Brady: The Color of Breathing

This small show tucked away in the back room of Gallery 110 consists of just five abstract works in graphite, ink, watercolor and acrylic on paper. But they make a big impact, and have an unusual story behind them. They were inspired by the anxiety Brady and his wife felt as they watched their prematurely born son (3 pounds 12 ounces at birth) struggle to breathe in a neonatal intensive care unit lit in “unnatural saturated ultraviolet blue.” Brady’s large diptychs consist of volatile cloudlike forms in various hues, ranging from variations on violet and blue in “The Color of Breathing” to a sickly orange-pink precipitating into blood-streak red surrounded by black in “The Color of Choking.” They’re beautiful, roiling and unsettling. —M.U.

Viola Frey, “The Discussion I” (1994), pastel on paper (Courtesy of James Harris Gallery)

Viola Frey: The Future of Yesterday

Pastels are an unusual medium for monumental work. But that’s exactly what artist Viola Frey used them for in this impressive posthumous show at James Harris Gallery. Frey (1933-2014) is known best as a ceramic artist, and four of her faux-naïf ceramic sculptures are on display here. But it’s her huge, hectic pastel drawings — bristling with gender tensions and conflicting moods — that are the knockouts. In “Western Civilization Diptych #1,” the central background figure is a bare-breasted woman being either molested or comforted by a male-female couple on either side of her, while in the foreground two dominating nudes — one male, one female — stare at each other a meditative stand-off. “The Discussion I” depicts another colloquy between the sexes, surrounded by all sorts of visual bric-a-brac. Frey delights in absurd color schemes and deliberate inconsistencies of scale. Imagine Chagall embracing a messily antic feminist sensibility, and you’ll have some idea of what she’s up to. —M.U.

Community and Legal Strategies to Stop Police Violence

One year after Charleena Lyles’ death during an encounter with Seattle Police, Town Hall and UW’s Department of Global Health bring together people from far and wide to discuss the past, present and, most importantly, future of policing. Sure to be enlightening and personal, the panel will include members of Lyles’ family, ACLU Deputy Director Michele Storms, Black Lives Matter activist Jorge Torres, Seattle Public Schools teacher Jesse Hagopian and author/activist/former SPD Chief Norm Stamper. Also joining the panel will be Brooklyn College Professor of Sociology Alex S. Vitale and University of New Mexico Associate Professor of American Studies David Correia, whose recent books, The End of Policing and The Police: A Field Guide respectively, give civilians a framework for change. —N.C.

Seattle Mineral Market

Gem-nuts, crystal-hounds, mineral-chasers, pseudoscience devotees: rejoice for the return of the annual Seattle Mineral Market. Over 50 vendors come to the Lake City Community Center this Memorial Day Weekend, with collections of gems, fossils, jewelry and more. Whether you believe in crystals for their healing properties, or just like having pretty things around, there will be thousands of specimens to learn about, see and buy — from locally unearthed fossils to field collected Cascade quartz crystals to Ethiopian opals. Street parking is free and easy and there will also be free minerals for children. —N.C.

