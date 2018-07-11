In the canyon of South Lake Union, an artist finds light

Miller didn’t go to architecture school (she studied sculpture at UW and glass at Temple University), but she recently worked in the marketing department of Olson Kundig Architects, which required her to know the ins and outs of buildings. And in the distant past, she helped her mother and stepfather (home and furniture designers) build their house. “I’m just fascinated with human-made structures,” she says. “Especially the way we interact with structures.”

Katie Miller’s wooden and paper structures echo each other at MadArt Studio.

Accordingly, she’s created an installation that allows people to interact with her constructions in multiple ways. Next to MadArt’s large street-facing windows (a remnant of one of Seattle’s past construction booms, when suddenly auto showrooms were popping up all over town) sit seven of her paper cut-out screens. Tiny cuts amass to form large rectilinear shapes that recall construction sites, cranes, scaffolding and windows — openings that beckon onlookers to look through to the other side.

“When I walk around this neighborhood I notice how I can see into so many structures, and how all the lines intersect with each other,” she says. “I look up through scaffolding and see cranes above; I can see all the floors of open buildings at construction sites. New buildings reflect each other in windows. Plus the streetcar tracks — so many grids!”

In the middle of the studio, she’s constructed large timber forms that mimic those that have been cut out of the screens — positives to the negatives. Three connected entrances zigzag through the room, getting incrementally smaller. You have to crouch as you walk through; the last one feels definitely cramped. “You get the sense of feeling smaller as the structures get taller,” Miller says. “At some point you get corralled and kind of stuck, like you do walking around those orange construction barriers when sidewalks are closed.”

At the back of the space, Miller built two structures to mirror the building’s original skylight wells — deep trapezoidal buckets slatted with translucent mylar that hold the light pouring in from above. Walking inside feels like discovering a secret periscope to the sky.

Artist Katie Miller takes a playful break from building at MadArt Studio.

All parts of the installation are in conversation with each other, as well as with the brick walls, steel girders and Terrazzo floors of the 1927 building housing them. Look across the room and the various lines intersect, creating a basket weave that seems to quiver. “There’s definitely an eye-buzzing thing that happens,” Miller says. “I like it because I’m always looking to mess with people’s perceptions and cause them to reevaluate their surroundings.”

Her hope is that after experiencing these stripped down microcosmic structures, people will pay more attention to what is happening outside, in the built environment of the real world. “I want to create an awareness people take with them when they leave the studio, a greater sense of what’s changing — on a large scale down to the subtle movements of light across buildings and sidewalks,” she says. “To me, that’s what makes the world magical.”