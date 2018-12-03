King County must end solitary confinement for all — not just youths

Happy 18th birthday! You can now legally smoke, buy a lotto ticket and, if you’re unfortunate enough to be incarcerated in one of King County’s jails, you can be locked up in a cell the size of a parking space for 22 hours a day.

And that’s precisely what King County does to some adult inmates.

Earlier this year, King County banned the use of solitary confinement for youth placed in their adult jails. While the practice of solitary confinement varies by institution, it typically consists of keeping an inmate isolated in a locked cell for 22 to 24 hours per day (with time out of solitary typically being for activities like exercise and showering). The ban resulted from a lawsuit filed last year by Columbia Legal Services on behalf of four juveniles who were placed in isolation and denied their right to educational services during their time at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

The American Civil Liberties Union, the American Psychological Association and the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare are among many prominent organizations who have supported the end of solitary confinement for juveniles. I support it, too. But, as with many other aspects of the criminal justice system, we’ve let someone’s 18th birthday serve as an arbitrary signal to suddenly change how we treat them.

We can do better, King County. It’s time to end solitary confinement for adult inmates.

The strong concern over isolating juvenile inmates stems from the belief that the mental and physical impacts of solitary confinement are particularly damaging to young, developing brains. But we know now that the brain development process that begins around puberty is only about halfway complete by the time someone is 18. Full development of the prefrontal cortex, which allows individuals to plan their behavior, inhibits impulses and manages the balance between risk and reward, occurs closer to age 25. And roughly 1 in 6 inmates of King County jails are between the ages of 18 and 25.

Even if we ignore the brain science, there is still plenty of evidence that adult inmates of all ages face a number of negative impacts when placed in isolation. Solitary confinement has resulted in gastrointestinal problems, insomnia, depression, paranoia, and self-harm, to name just a few. In prison systems, suicides disproportionately occur at a higher rate in solitary confinement.

Isolation can also exacerbate symptoms for adult inmates with existing mental health conditions, a population that we know is overrepresented in the criminal justice system. In 2017, Disability Rights Washington released a report, “Cruel But Not Unusual," on the use of solitary confinement in Washington jails, and found that the majority of county jails (King County's included) are using solitary confinement. Counties are disproportionately placing inmates with mental and physical disabilities in isolation. King County even has a 23-hour lockdown mental health unit specifically for those with a mental disability. In one local example, Disability Rights Washington describes a conversation with a King County inmate with epilepsy, who is fearful of having a seizure while in isolation because he knows nobody will be there to come to his aid.