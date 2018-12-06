At SAM, a ceramic artist breaks into the Porcelain Room

In its original incarnation, the Porcelain Room was more about the housewares people used (or coveted) than the humans themselves. That, and the fact that the collection is encased in glass, gave it a sense of remove. Now, smack in the middle of the room — unprotected except by a guard at the door — stand six ceramic people in old-fashioned dress, positioned as if having tea. Suddenly, our focus is shifted to the figures, who don’t have any teacups in hand, but seem to get their pick of the room. These party-crashers might just change the space forever.

This first-ever installation in the Porcelain Room is “Taking Tea,” created by London-based artist Claire Partington. A multimedia ceramicist who uses a variety of styles to comment on issues of power and status, Partington became interested in the history of the porcelain trade, and the dark underbelly of these pretty and popular pieces. She says that during the 17th and early 18th century, the porcelain business ramped up at a dizzying pace.

“The demand for porcelain was fueled by the craze for tea,” she explains. (Coffee was the caffeinated beverage of choice through the 1600s, before the so-called “China drink” caught on.) Fancy tea sets became a symbol of success. The fad was so fervent it led to an increase in shipping routes to and from Asia, which meant more laborers — and more shipwrecks. “People were forced into being sailors,” Partington says, and “many lives were lost at sea,” due to dangerous conditions and Portuguese, Dutch and English competitors sinking each other’s ships.

A shipwrecked sailor — a casualty of the competitive porcelain trade — clings to life at the feet of a nobleman in Claire Partington: Taking Tea, now on display at the Seattle Art Museum.

Porcelain shipments went down in the watery depths, too, and due to the remarkable strength of the material, many shards still exist — a few of which Partington displays on panel in the Porcelain Room. “I sourced the panel on eBay,” she says, slightly amused. (Apparently divers have made “quite a business of it,” she adds.)

Facing the wall of porcelain shards, some of which are still encrusted with crustaceans, is the household of four having tea. The coil-built figures, about 30-inches tall, are posed on a life-size dining table that serves as a sort of parlor room. The boy, which Partington says is the family's “prized possession,” is dressed in the most luxurious style — that of Chinese Wan Li porcelain. The man of the house sports an elaborate nobleman’s wig, a fancy frock coat and gold britches. Next to him, striking an “I’m a little teapot” pose, is the maid, made from simple red stoneware (as was first used in the Chinese teapot trade). Notably, she has a baby bump, adorned with the same fabric pattern worn by the man.

The woman of the house is decked out in high fashion, her dress boasting wide panniers to advertise how much silk she can afford. As a contemporary wink, the red-and-white striped pattern is dotted with Gucci and Chanel logos. On her head, a fascinator resembling a galleon adds a touch of the ridiculous, and calls attention to an essential aspect of the scene — two shipwrecked sailors, casualties of the fever for porcelain, who lie dead or clinging to life at the family’s feet.

Artist Claire Partington points to the antique porcelain shards she sourced from shipwrecks for her exhibit Taking Tea at the Seattle Art Museum.

Cast in celadon glaze, one sailor is tattooed with a kraken attacking a ship (a few tentacle-sucker marks scar his leg), the other, who is trying to heave himself up onto the table, is inscribed with a shipwreck passage from Lord Byron’s “Don Juan.” The household, joined by their exotic dogs, doesn’t notice either of the sodden sailors. Their eyes are glazed over.

“You can’t help but look at all the cases when you’re looking at the table,” Partington says of the arrangement. The tall vertical mirrors around the room seem to multiply the already plentiful porcelain treasures. Such luxury comes at great cost, Partington implies.

The work — which will be on view for two years — brings a powerful, thought-provoking jolt to the Porcelain Room.