Environmental stalwart Stewart Udall celebrated in new documentary

Historian Douglas Brinkley says in the film, “Udall worried about a philistine class that only saw dollar signs when they looked at a landscape,” feeling that Americans were “all about the profit motive of capitalism and the gross national product – and were willing to destroy America’s natural beauty.”

In Johnson’s Cabinet, Udall discovered a president even more receptive to his conservation ideas than Kennedy had been, because this Texas native had also grown up on a ranch with an appreciation for nature and wildlife.

Udall’s secret weapon, though, may have been first lady Lady Bird Johnson, another underappreciated historic figure. She became the face of beautifying America, says Sharon Francis, who served as special assistant and speech writer to Udall but who was also “lent” to the first lady as part of the interior secretary’s big-picture vision to “beautify America.” And Lady Bird enthusiastically carried out that task.

“The beautification movement, initially advocated by garden clubs who brought the balm of urban landscaping to areas the public might see, was extended by Lady Bird to everywhere: ghettos, industrial areas, shopping streets and centers, roadsides,” wrote Francis, in an email.

These campaigns to plant flowers and shrubs along roadsides connected the countryside to the cities but also shifted the movement’s focus to urban areas for the first time. Parts of the city inhabited by African Americans “became most important to Lady Bird,” Francis recalls.

Today the National Park Service highlights where blighted and abandoned places, and junkyards, were turned to gardens during the beautification project.

Like Udall, Francis came from the West, having grown up in Seattle. Having been a junior board member of the Mountaineers Club, after years of hiking and mountain-climbing as a teenager, she remembers Udall consulting her long before he championed creation of the North Cascades National Park.

“‘Those North Cascades – should they be a national park?’ he’d asked me, very early on in the discussions,” Francis chuckles, reflecting on the alpine grandeur of “America’s Alps.” It is an immense park of jagged peaks crowned by more than 300 glaciers abutting two recreation areas that extend the wilderness to nearly 700,000 acres.

And by the end of Udall’s tenure at Interior, more acres of public lands, wilderness and recreation areas, wild rivers, lakeshores, seashores and scenic trails had been added than ever before. “Wilderness, like the national park system, was an American idea,” Udall believed.