In City Hall shakeup, department directors come and go

Durkan also announced nominees to lead Parks and Recreation and the Office of Economic Development, two offices that have been led by acting directors for more than a year.

At the same time, longtime director of the Office of Housing, Steve Walker, will be leaving his post soon, Durkan said in a press release. He will remain in his position until July while Durkan’s office seeks a permanent replacement.

“Under his leadership, the Office of Housing has forged strong community partnerships and has worked to build housing in every part of the City,” Durkan said of Walker. “Working with communities and our partners across the region, we will continue to build more affordable housing as quickly as possible.”

To lead the ombud’s office, Durkan has tapped Dr. Amarah Khan, director of equity and inclusive practices at the Renton School District. Before that she worked with students at Oregon State University, focusing on diversity initiatives. Khan also spent many years facilitating conflict management and cultural intelligence workshops, according to her LinkedIn page.

The office Khan will head is brand new, created last December to act as an avenue for employees to bring complaints of harassment in a setting that's less formal than the city's Department of Human Resources. Employees can approach the office to discuss options for handling workplace issues — be it mediation between parties or elevating the complaint higher. And unlike Human Resources, the office is explicitly geared toward serving employees, rather than the institution.

Durkan proposed, and the Seattle City Council approved, the office following reports of toxic work environments in various city departments, including City Light, the Department of Transportation and Human Resources.

“This work has become my calling in life, and I am so excited to join hands with City employees who wish to improve the ways we lift each other up,” Dr. Khan said in a statement. “Change won’t happen overnight, but City employees will always have my impartial and honest support.”

Khan will make $155,000 a year and will begin work next month.