Can art make a difference in the face of dire climate news?

Multimedia installation artist Ryan! Feddersen works to achieve the same result, with a different approach. Her art is interactive, incorporating elements of play — stickers, crayons, paint that “disappears” to reveal a message when a warm hand presses against it — that encourage participation across generations and backgrounds. “I definitely started with work that was more confrontational, provocative and shocking,” Feddersen said. “But I don’t think that’s the way you win an argument very often.”

The installation of Ryan! Feddersen’s 72-foot long ‘Coyote Now Epic’ project at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History (Photo courtesy of the artist)

In her immersive Coyote Now installations, Feddersen creates huge comic-book style panels and invites audiences to color them in. A member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville, she places the Native American trickster animal (whose missteps are meant as lessons in what to avoid) in contemporary conundrums. (In one story, Coyote is addicted to the internet and misses out on experiencing the outdoors.) She creates art “to give people space to talk about things in a way that allows them to make other choices,” she said. “The mindset becomes much more conducive to discovery and introspection when you’re being creative," Feddersen added. “It gives people the opportunity to have new thoughts about a subject without feeling threatened.”

Chris Jordan’s ‘Whale’ (2011), composed of 50,000 blue and white plastic bags and based on a photograph by Bryant Austin. (Courtesy of the artist)

Panelist Chris Jordan had his own revelatory moment during a recent creative project. The photographer originally gained acclaim documenting the excesses of human consumption, in series such as Running the Numbers: Portraits of Global Mass Culture, for which he amassed our daily castoffs (cellphones, cigarette lighters) in artful ways — such as a whale image constructed of 50,000 blue and white plastic bags , the estimated number of plastic pieces floating in every square mile of the oceans. Jordan talked about his recent project in the remote Midway Islands, 1,300 miles northwest of Honolulu. He traveled there to photograph the albatross population, which is dying off due to the birds’ consumption of plastic detritus in the Pacific Ocean.

An image from Chris Jordan’s ‘Midway: Message from the Gyre’ photographic project. (Courtesy of the artist)