'You keep living': Portrait of a community after a double shooting

Marqueisha Phillips and her 17-month-old son, Dakari Simmons, were critically injured in an exchange of gunfire at Pritchard Island Beach. Phillips, a mother of two, endured multiple surgeries to begin repairing the damage done to her lungs. Doctors told her Dakari was too young for surgery and would likely have to live with a small bullet fragment in his back.

“We came down to Pritchard because we thought it would be quieter than most of the other beaches in the south end,” says Phillips, who was putting something in her SUV with her sister when two vehicles started chasing each other in the parking lot. “I heard the shots go off, and remember holding my son thinking, ‘Oh my gosh’ they’re shooting.’”

A Seattle Police officer holds 17-month-old Dakari Simmons after a shooting on Memorial Day 2019 that left him and his mother critically injured. His aunt Aailyah Evans is about to hold him in the chaotic moments immediately following the shooting.

How does a neighborhood move forward in the wake of violence?

Rainier Beach didn’t hold a massive vigil after the Memorial Day shooting. Residents simply continued on with life as they always have: praying, tilling farmland, gathering over lunch, dancing to a jukebox at a local bar.