Jose Robles gave up refuge at a Seattle church to plead his case. ICE detained him

Jose Robles’ wife and daughter, Natalie, 9, embrace as they learn that Robles had been detained by ICE in Tukwila on July 17, 2019. Robles went to the ICE offices to request a stay of removal, but was arrested instead. (Photo by Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

With a large crowd behind him demanding that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement not detain or deport him, Jose A. Robles walked right past Department of Homeland Security officers and into an ICE office on Wednesday afternoon.

Approximately a half hour later, despite the large showing of community support, which included a prayer that “he return to us unharmed,” Robles was detained. It was not immediately clear what fate awaited him.

Robles' family, including his sister, wife and three daughters, burst into tears after learning of his detainment.

Joanne Engquist, pastor of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, the place of worship Robles had called home for the past year, wrapped her arms around the family, imploring them to keep breathing.

Asked how she was feeling after receiving news of his detainment, Robles’ sister, Rocio, simply said “mal,” or “bad” — with tears in her eyes.

A few moments later, rain pounded the pavement outside the DHS building, where the ICE offices are housed.

“I’m very disappointed, obviously,” said Engquist.

“I’m so sad, especially for his family,” she added, while noting that ICE’s decision to detain Robles would impact the whole community who had shown up to support him.

Robles and throngs of supporters had walked approximately a mile from Riverton Park United Methodist Church to the DHS building, chanting and waving signs. “We are not illegal, we are people,” they sang. Some wore T-shirts that said “families belong together.” “Stop criminalizing desperation,” one sign read.

Dennis Barnes, a 66-year-old resident of Lake Forest Park, had volunteered to drive supporters to the ICE office in a shuttle.

“I’m ashamed for the policies of our country,” Barnes said when asked why he was supporting Robles. “I’m sympathetic to the plights of the families who are caught in this.”

“I wish I didn’t have to be here, but I think it’s important to show up,” said Barnes, who noted he had been corresponding with a man in prison, also caught up in immigration proceedings, for more than two years.

“I think it’s important as a clergy person to stand up for people who are not being treated adequately by our government,” said Laura Harris-Ferree, an interim pastor at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in North Seattle.

“Scripture says that we are to care for those who come to us in need,” she continued. “The Bible defies borders and boundaries all the time.”