In this 2014 file photograph, the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angel jets are seen flying over Lake Washington during Seattle’s annual Seafair festivities. (Photo © Glenn Nelson)

Consider the Yeti-like carbon footprint of the airshow, for which the Blue Angels are the star attraction. Each Blue Angel flight produced 31,044 pounds of carbon in 2007, according to a San Francisco woman’s citation of Navy and Blue Angel figures that have since been removed. That’s equivalent to the typical greenhouse emissions from three passenger vehicles driven for a year, according to an Environmental Protection Agency conversion. Moreover, these guys are Navy so apparently are not issued canteens or equivalent reusable water carriers. According to support manuals issued to airshow operators, those devilish Angels require 12 cases of bottled water per day.

Every Blue Angel run does more than burn toxic fuel. It rattles nerves, dishes and pets in a way that’s especially disturbing for some people. South Seattle has a significant refugee population and having jet fighters — F/A-18 Hornets — screaming overhead can be triggering.

How much of Seafair’s $4.5 million budget, plus in-kind contributions, is dedicated to its grand finale is not available, according to the nonprofit’s spokesperson. But it must be substantial, considering the cost of the entertainment, not to mention logistics and services purchased from the city. A guesstimate by PI.com pegged the cost of the Blue Angels alone to exceed $1.25 million.

An equitable gesture would be plowing some money back into South Seattle, for all the pain and suffering. The right move would be shelving the race and airshow for good. Replace it, maybe, with activities arrayed around the city during the weekend, with easy, connecting transportation, so we can enjoy and respect each other’s neighborhoods and cultures. That would be a Seafair Weekend I could get into.

I’m not a hydro hater. Covering the unlimited-hydroplane races at The Seattle Times was my first newspaper beat. A couple of friends I made back then — Bill Muncey and Dean Chenoweth, who both perished in their boats — probably are rolling in their graves after what I just wrote. But times and values have changed. The city has changed. It’s time for the once-quaint, now noisy, wasteful and inequitable weekend pool party to change as well.