I got kind of the same feeling when I first learned the details of the city’s proposed sale of the Mercer Mega Block to the developer Alexandria. I don’t think the city should be in the business of selling off public land. And yet a deal like this is hard to hate. One lot will become housing, a mix of market-rate and units affordable to the people who work in South Lake Union as janitors and food service workers. The larger plot will be a biotech tower with a city-operated community center on the ground floor. In addition to making transportation improvements around the site and paying into the city’s Mandatory Housing Affordability fund, Alexandria will donate $5 million outright to the city for homelessness — money we can pray will not be spent on sweeps.

Then there’s what Mayor Durkan wants to do with the sale’s $138.5 million proceeds. Some of that would repay debt and another chunk is restricted to transportation projects, but the rest — $78 million — would be slated for housing in one form or another, including $57 million to acquire land for affordable housing and community-driven development near transit, particularly in communities at risk of displacement.

The Mercer Mega-block, near the south end of Lake Union, sits largely unused, except for some parking. (Photo by Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

When you add up all the public benefits, Alexandria will pay among the highest prices per square foot for any property ever sold in South Lake Union. It’s as good a deal as one could reasonably hope for. And yet, I still can’t help but feel a sense of missed opportunity (full disclosure: I represent a group that voiced public concern about the project). This outcome points to a larger failure of imagination in how we think about public land and the role of government in addressing the housing crisis.

What if we didn’t view the Earth through dollar-sign-tinted glasses? What if we kept public land in public hands and actively strove to increase its total extent? It’s true that, even if the city wanted to develop thousands of affordable homes on the Mercer Mega Block site, it simply doesn’t have the funds. Unimaginable wealth courses through Seattle and yet we can’t seem to siphon off enough to fix the potholes, let alone guarantee that everyone has a place to call home. In this regime of artificial scarcity, selling off high-value parcels to the highest bidder and using the windfall to meet urgent social needs starts to feel not merely tempting, but almost like a moral necessity. But isn’t there an equally compelling moral necessity to reject that false choice?