Saving the 'missing puzzle piece' to a world of biodiversity, hidden in grass and sagebrush

Shrub-steppe was once an expansive ecosystem in Washington, covering one-third of the state. But with a high desirability for development and farming, it has shrunk substantially. After white settlers arrived in the mid-1800s, over 60% of the habitat disappeared. The U.S. Geological Survey has classified ungrazed shrub-steppe as critically endangered.

But Seattle land preservation nonprofit Forterra recently helped secure what’s left of this vital ecosystem in Central Washington. In August 2019, Forterra purchased almost 4,500 acres of privately owned shrub-steppe habitat. The Van Wyk Ranch connects two previously separated parcels of land in the Oak Creek Wildlife Area, approximately 30 minutes northwest of Yakima.

The land was purchased in conjunction with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, which have worked alongside community members over the past few decades to preserve this “missing puzzle piece” for Washington’s shrub-steppe.

Obligate species like sage sparrows and pygmy rabbits, which are dependent on shrub-steppe habitat, wouldn’t survive without it. But nonobligates like elk still rely on the shrub-steppe as one of the wide variety of habitats they need throughout their migration. These connected pieces of land also permit migration for smaller, less mobile animals like small mammals or reptiles.