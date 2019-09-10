Wildfires are burned into Washington's history — and our headlines

But the smoke had a worse impact than any inconvenience for tourists like Twain. The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported on Aug. 15 that George N. Salisbury of the Weather Bureau reported on conditions impacting agriculture in Western Washington. It had been difficult time due to smoke, fires and heat. The headline above the report said it clearly: “Everybody Wants Rain.” It was needed to end drought, to put out fires and clear the air.

“The week has been one of dull smoky weather … the atmosphere has appeared very stagnant and oppressive, owing to the dense smoke that has so thickly pervaded the air from immense forest fires in the peninsula and other localities of the state. Not only has the sun been partly, and at times wholly, obscured by the smoke, but ashes and particles of soot have been deposited upon growing vegetation to such an extent as to injure it.” Grain and oat crops in Skagit and Whatcom counties were being impacted and fruit in King and Snohomish counties was “much injured by particles of smoke deposited upon it.”

The P-I reported on Aug.16 that “A Big Smoke Blanket” hung like “a pall over the entire state.” Some fires were close to home. Wooded areas around Seattle’s Green Lake and Magnolia Bluff down to Salmon Bay were reportedly burning, sending up “great clouds of smoke and cinders.”

1898

Largely fire-free, but ... An Aug. 11 article headlined “Forest Fires Are Scarce” in the Seattle Post-Intelligencer indicated the region was unusually free of fires and smoke. The story begins, “There is general satisfaction felt among the railroad and lumber men at the scarcity of fires this year. Annually, the immense forests of Washington have fallen prey to the carelessness of hunters and campers. Each year millions of feet of valuable timber have been destroyed and many homes and ranches have been devastated. The air was murky, and tourists who came to the coast complained of the smoke and the inability to see the splendid sights that nature furnished.”