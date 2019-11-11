After the Seattle Sounders were thoroughly outplayed in the first half Sunday, yet dodged and ducked to a scoreless draw, general manager Garth Lagerway looked over at his boss. Club owner Adrian Hanauer, a kid from Mercer Island who came to wealth and then to Major League Soccer with a passion to create a team with a global brand in a global sport, was tighter than yoga pants on Santa.

"I saw it in his face," Lagerway said. "You walk into this stadium and see all these people, especially for Adrian and [coach Brian Schmetzer], who are Seattle lifers. ... You blow this in front of everybody you grew up with?"

Fortunately for Hanauer’s health, Schmetzer and 69,247 fans, the largest, loudest, lustiest sports crowd in CenturyLink Field's history, matters turned in the second half. Second-half goals by Kevin Leerdam and Victor Rodriguez, the first a redirection off a defender and the second a laser from a substitute player, gobsmacked Toronto FC.