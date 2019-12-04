$4K for kids' hearing aids? Many WA insurers won’t help and now parents want a fix

The basic concept of the bill will remain the same: Insurers would be required to provide up to $5,000 in coverage for hearing instruments every three years. Coverage would need to extend to patients 18 and under.

Hugo Esterhay, 5, center, reads with his class. (Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

“We have a gap right now in our state,” Kilduff said. “I think the bottom line is that undetected, undiagnosed hearing loss for kids can have a devastating impact on their lives.”

Doctors who work with people who are deaf or hard of hearing affirm that is the case.

Dr. Kathy Sie, the director of the Childhood Communication Center and chief of otolaryngology at Seattle Children's Hospital, said children require exposure to language for their social and cognitive development.

Sign language can provide those benefits, Sie said. But because most deaf or hard-of-hearing children are born to parents who have standard hearing, those children may not get adequate exposure to language if they don’t have hearing aids, she said.

“I think this legislation is very important, because kids are developing, and often they don’t have any other way to communicate,” Sie said. “Early amplification and consistent amplification really contributes to their speech, language and cognitive development, and their academic performance.”

Kids who don’t get hearing aids and who also lack the ability to communicate regularly through sign language can develop psychosocial issues, Sie said. “It can be really frustrating to kids who can’t communicate, if their thoughts exceed their ability to communicate with their peers,” she said.

In a written statement, Regence BlueShield, Bujnevicie’s insurer, said it covers bone-anchored hearing aids and cochlear implants, which are designed for people who are severely deaf.

Some plans also cover other types of hearing aids, the company said, though Bujnevicie's plan was not one of them.

The company didn't take a position on Kilduff's bill, but said it is "reviewing our coverage policies to ensure they provide the essential care our members need."

Even some families that have insurance coverage for hearing aids say the coverage is often insufficient.

Seattle resident Laura Gramer is deaf, as are her husband and two children.

Gramer said that, for her youngest son's hearing aid, she recently had to pay nearly $1,800 out of pocket, plus more for custom ear molds.

While her current plan, provided by Premera, covers up to $2,000 per person every three years, “this is not enough,” Gramer wrote in an email.

Lianne DeVerter, who lives in Snohomish, said she has run into a similar problem trying to get a replacement hearing aid for her 7-year-old, who has severe-to-profound hearing loss. Her family’s current insurance plan will cover a hearing aid for only one of her son’s ears, she said.

She and her husband are searching for jobs that provide better benefits.

After all, “he has two ears,” DeVerter said of her son.

Yet, as with so many things in the Legislature, the issue may come down to money. Under the federal Affordable Care Act, the state is required to defray the costs of new insurance mandates imposed by state lawmakers. That’s because those mandates will affect subsidized plans that are sold through the state’s insurance marketplace, the Washington Health Benefit Exchange.