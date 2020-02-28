Art Seen: Mastering the humble hom bow at Pike Place Market

Every day the bakers at Mee Sum Pastry in Seattle's Pike Place Market transform mounds of dough into hundreds of hom bow, the stuffed pastry that is a traditional component of Chinese dim sum. The Fong and Yee families have owned the business since the 1980s, hand-making this cultural staple for tourists and regulars alike. Witness Mee Sum's team of bakers — who have mastered their craft through years of apprenticeship and practice — as they spend hours creating the specialty snack that can be purchased for the price of a Dick’s Deluxe hamburger.