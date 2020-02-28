Share
Art Seen: Mastering the humble hom bow at Pike Place Market

This traditional Chinese stuffed pastry takes hours to make and years to perfect. 

Hom bows

A tray of barbecued-pork hom bow at Seattle’s Mee Sum Pastry in Pike Place Market. (Aileen Imperial/Crosscut)

Every day the bakers at Mee Sum Pastry in Seattle's Pike Place Market transform mounds of dough into hundreds of hom bow, the stuffed pastry that is a traditional component of Chinese dim sum. The Fong and Yee families have owned the business since the 1980s, hand-making this cultural staple for tourists and regulars alike. Witness Mee Sum's team of bakers — who have mastered their craft through years of apprenticeship and practice — as they spend hours creating the specialty snack that can be purchased for the price of a Dick’s Deluxe hamburger.

