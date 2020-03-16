Framed: Cheering through grief, violence and adversity

Senior cheerleader Jesus Mar moved to Vancouver from Mexico with his family when he was in the eighth grade. He didn’t know what cheerleading was and he didn’t speak any English. After meeting Coach Val, he tried out for the team freshman year and made varsity. He was the only boy on the team, which made him a little hesitant, but he says Newcomer pushed him to be himself.

“When I met Coach, it was the first time someone believed in me 24/7,” Mar says. “I wouldn’t be this Jesus without cheer and without Coach.” Mar has an outgoing personality, often singing or dancing during practice, but snaps into a natural leadership mode when necessary.

Since joining the team four years ago, he says he has become more comfortable with his gay identity. He started wearing makeup and letting more of his true self come through, which he says was a transition for his family (whom he now counts among his biggest supporters). He wants to be a role model for younger boys — to show them that it’s OK to be a boy cheerleader, to be gay, to wear makeup.