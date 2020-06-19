Small town activists show up big for Black Lives Matter

Since George Floyd’s death on May 25, Cuhtahlata has changed her schedule to every day, joining Ellensburg’s anti-racism protests in support of Black Lives Matter. The killing of Black men at the hands of police has shaken her as a protester, and also a grandmother.

“And then when this happened [George Floyd’s death] and happened again. It happened again and continues to happen, it seems, like two or three times a week,” Cuhtahlatah said. “All I could see was my grandsons on the ground dying. And it was killing me.”

Cuhtahlatah, who is white, has two biracial grandsons who are Black and who have both experienced racial profiling, discrimination and police violence.

One grandson had the police called on him six times during one walk around an Ellensburg neighborhood when he was 15. Cuhtahlatah saw her other grandson, during a mental health episode, slammed into the ground by police. That’s one of the reasons she’s calling on the Ellensburg Police Department to have dedicated mental health professionals called to scenes along with officers.

Protests 'like the world's never seen': more Black Lives Matter protests in WA

When she heard that Black Lives Matters protests were happening in her town, she was “so happy.”

“I decided maybe I’d go join them and do a little guidance. I’ve done some community organizing. You know, give them some white privilege, old lady protection, if they needed it,” Cuhtahlatah said.

Protesters stand with that well-worn corner of 5th and Main, a mix of seasonal college students, residents and a small contingent from other nearby cities.

Small, mostly white rural towns across Washington are standing up in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests. Although dwarfed by comparison with the thousands protesting in places like Seattle and Portland, the people standing up against racism in smaller numbers do not think their message should be dismissed or watered down because they aren’t big enough to make the national news.

And in some cases, compared with their community's population, the turnout for these smaller demonstrations is impressive.

In Leavenworth , 1,300 showed up in a town of just over 2,000. About 100 showed up in Port Townsend , where the organizer called for an unarmed police force. Up to 500 demonstrated in Omak , Several hundred came in Wenatchee, and hundreds showed up over three days in Sequim . In Chehalis , about 300 people took a knee for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, the length of time that a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on George Floyd’s neck. During that time, someone passing by shouted “white power.” Hundreds demonstrated in Camas and in Ridgefield , as well as in Stanwood, Lake Stevens and Monroe , where the police chief said it was important for him to recognize that people in power have an obligation and a duty to listen. Thirty showed their support in Moses Lake . Several hundred demonstrated in Walla Walla , where the police department issued a statement that it would continue to improve police policies, training, culture and transparency.

Back in Ellensburg, Cuhtahlatah has been one of hundreds who has shown up over a period of the past few weeks, including over 500 protesters on June 1 in a demonstration organized by two high school students.

Cuhtahlatah said the demonstators see a lot of “coal rolls" - when someone releases a large amount of diesel exhaust from their vehicle - while they stand on the corner, demonstrators are yelled at, and subjected to obscene hand gestures.

“But that’s just a little intimidation. … It’s the other kind of intimidation that’s why we’re standing [here],” she said.