Attorneys and advocates had feared that the teen would be transferred to the ICE detention center in Tacoma, where at least four people have tested positive for COVID-19 and where detainees often linger for months or years as their immigration cases proceed. Undocumented teens who age out of juvenile detention centers are often transferred to adult facilities once they turn 18.

Family detention centers where undocumented parents and children are held together are “on fire,” read the order of Judge Dolly Gee of U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. “There is no more time for half measures.”

Now that decision is playing out in dramatic fashion in the Pacific Northwest.

Gee’s order demands that the U.S. government release migrant children held in the country’s three family detention centers by July 17 and asked for a report on two places migrant teens are being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Children must be released with their parents or to "available suitable sponsors or other available COVID-free non-congregate settings" with the consent of their parents or guardians’ consent, Gee wrote. The ruling applies to children who have resided at three facilities — Berks in Pennsylvania, South Texas (Dilley) and Karnes County in Texas family residential centers — for more than 20 days.

The court order also required ICE to report on conditions at the Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention Center and the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility (“NORCOR”) in The Dalles, the only two detention facilities in the country that house troubled teens for ICE. The report is due later this month and must explain why any children — now three total after the one teen was released on Tuesday — must remain in detention at these two facilities. In the meantime, none of the minors who age out are allowed to be transferred to an adult facility, the judge wrote.

In order for any youth under age 18 to remain in detention, ICE must demonstrate why they are a flight risk or a danger to the community.

Dozens of migrant children have tested positive for COVID-19. In an April court filing, the Cowlitz County teen said “since the pandemic began my experience has been bad because I don’t know when I will get sick or if someone else around me is sick.”

“I am afraid all the time,” he said. “I have not been told anything about what the Cowlitz Juvenile Detention Center is doing to protect us.”