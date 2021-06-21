AIDS memorial rises in Seattle 40 years after start of epidemic

As if on cue, it has begun to mizzle. A cordon of yellow caution tape shivers in the wind and tugs at the orange signposts marking the installation in progress. But Jordan, cloaked in a thick parka and a wool winter hat, seems unperturbed, holding up his phone to film the moment supreme: the seating of the bronze, aluminum and stainless steel sculpture onto a concrete base at the edge of the new ovoid plaza facing the Capitol Hill light rail station.

Titled “andimgonnamisseverybody,” the sculpture forms the centerpiece of the AIDS Memorial Pathway (AMP), a scattered trail of public artworks bridging the northwest corner of Cal Anderson Park — named after Washington state’s first openly gay state legislator, who died of AIDS-related complications in 1995 — with the new plaza, which sits between two tall new apartment developments.

When finished, the AMP will be one of the few art installations in the Pacific Northwest dedicated to memorializing the HIV/AIDS epidemic and its devastating local impact. In King County, thousands have lost their lives to HIV/AIDS since the early 1980s. Though other cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Francisco, have AIDS memorials, Seattle is one of the last major U.S. cities with a large LGBTQ+ population — which was and is especially hard hit by HIV/AIDS — to get a permanent, public and physical space for grief and remembrance.