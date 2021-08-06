Live from Seattle: a brand-new Indigenous radio station

As the song fades from the speakers, DJ Harris Francis keeps one eye on his monitors and the other on the broadcasting console beneath his fingers. He brings the mic closer to his face. “Hopefully you're having a great day, got exciting plans for the weekend coming up,” he says, turning on his practiced radio voice. “We got some Bear Fox coming up, ‘Pink Skies.’ We got Willie Dunn, ‘Crazy Horse.’ We got William Prince, ‘Wasted.’ We got a lot of great music coming up right here on the Daybreak Star Radio Network.”

On his screen, blue pins on a digital U.S. map indicate that people are currently tuning in from the Pacific Northwest and Oklahoma. “Right here, Native American, 24/7. Coming from Seattle,” he says, “Thanks for listening.”

In Francis’ case, “right here” is a small, soundproofed room on the lower floor of the Daybreak Star Cultural Center in Seattle’s Discovery Park. The longtime Native community center and headquarters of the United Indians of All Tribes Foundation is now home to a brand-new — and rare — initiative: Daybreak Star Radio, an international online radio station fully dedicated to Indigenous music, arts and culture.

The station launched last month, and last week premiered a rotating cast of DJs, including the hip-hop-focused Jamie “DJ Tee” Thomas, who will be broadcasting from Lapwai, Idaho, on the Nez Perce Reservation, and David Hillaire, aka DJ Big Rez of Bellingham radio station KZAX, a member of the Lummi Nation. An Android and iOS app will be released in the coming weeks.

“Our be-all, end-all goal is to be the No. 1 Native American radio station in America,” says Francis, the station’s program director (who is not Native), as he takes a break from DJing while the NextCast system automatically plays the songs he has lined up.

Though Daybreak Star Radio’s mission is to “Indigenize the airwaves” — a motto written in white cursive on a large red banner hanging near the DJ table — the music isn’t actually broadcast on the airwaves in the radio and television sense, but rather digitally, via a browser or app. That’s a lot easier and cheaper than establishing an FM station, and has a much wider reach potential, as it’s accessible to anyone with an internet connection.

Provided they have internet access or 4G, “every single reservation could get our station,” says Daybreak Star Radio station manager Sherry Steele, an enrolled member of the Peoria Tribe of Oklahoma. “Our goal is to reach Native peoples, specifically of the Americas. Everyone from Chile to the [Arctic]. We want the tribal peoples involved and we want their music, and we want people to hear it.”