After 20 years, Braden Abraham takes his final bow at Seattle Rep

During the pandemic, the Rep, like all Seattle theaters, went dark for well over a year, limited to various Zoom events. “We got enough money from the government’s COVID funds and other sources to keep going,” Abraham said. “We used the downtime for some renovation of the theater that we’d planned on. But our actors and other artists really suffered because there were no shows.”

By the time the curtain went up again this season, Abraham had agreed to a four-year contract extension. But when the job at Writers Theatre suddenly came up, he shifted gears. After 20 years with the Rep, and directing more than 20 shows on its Bagley Wright and Leo K. stages, he was ready for a new challenge.

There was “never going to be a perfect time for me to leave this theater that I’ve grown up in,” Abraham said, but he was enticed by the idea of working at an intimate professional institution that concentrates mainly on fostering new plays. “As a theater artist you never want to get too comfortable, and this takes me to a new community with new collaborators,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll also bring Seattle people to do things with me in Chicago too.”

The Rep board of trustees plans a national search to replace Abraham. Board chair Nancy Ward knows he will be a hard act to follow. “Braden has vision,” she asserted. “He’s not just chasing trends. Season after season, play after play, I’m just bowled over by how he picks the work, the writing and artists he finds, and how he always provokes community conversations about what’s on stage.”

Abraham will have no say in who follows him at the Rep, but said he hopes his successor will take advantage of a wealth of local talent, be an accomplished director or other stage artist (rather than an administrator) and “leave the theater better than they found it.”

He has himself grown professionally in the job. Some new plays he championed early on were disappointments. (So was Bruce, the soggy recent musical based on Jaws.) But producing all hits and no misses is virtually impossible, and taking risks can lead to better discoveries later.