Festivities in Focus | The ritual baptism Timket returns to Seattle

Holy water flew through the air, splashing on some of the thousands of joyful faces at the Seattle Design Center on Sunday as congregants gathered to mark the second day of the two-day holiday Timket, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church's celebration of the baptism of Jesus.

It was the first celebration of Timket since the November end of the two-year Tigray war, a civil conflict that killed thousands and displaced millions more, disrupting families and friends back home in northern Ethiopia. For many, it was also the first public celebration of the holiday since the beginning of the pandemic.