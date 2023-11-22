Your Last Meal | Thanksgiving with Greta Gerwig, Reggie Watts & more

If you’re new to the show, Your Last Meal is the newest podcast in the Cascade Public Media family. A finalist for the James Beard Award, it is hosted by CPM Editor-at-Large Rachel Belle. Each episode, Rachel interviews a celebrity – like Jewel, Neil deGrasse Tyson, William Shatner, Margaret Cho, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, and Bill Nye – about what they’d choose to eat for their last meal. Then she digs into the history, culture or science of those meals with experts from around the globe.

But for the Thanksgiving episode we’re having a big Friendsgiving audio potluck, inviting past guests to contribute a dish to the holiday meal. Country music star Martina McBride is bringing the salad, actor Zosia Mamet is bringing marshmallow sweet potato casserole and cranberry sauce, director Greta Gerwig is bringing the stuffing and Christopher Kimball (Milk Street) is on pie duty.

There are also some new friends at the table. Food historian Ken Albala stops by to explain why we eat turkey on Thanksgiving, and comedian and musician Reggie Watts shares what his childhood Thanksgiving table looked like with a French mother.

You’ll have to listen to the full episode to get the whole story, but here’s a taste!

Martina McBride: Fluff Salad

What are your feelings on salad at the Thanksgiving table? Too healthy? Not beige enough? For Grammy-nominated country music star Martina McBride, a holiday salad doesn’t involve a single vegetable.