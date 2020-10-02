Dim sun is bad for carbon footprints

Solar energy production suffers in a fiery world. Washington data was unclear at press time, but with smoke blotting out the sun, California’s solar sector saw a dip in output ⁠— so much so that the state with the nation’s largest solar array turned to natural gas generators to help make up the difference. (That’s on top of tens of thousands of Californians who were recently without power to prevent more fires.) Even after smoke dissipates, the Electric Power Research Institute's Michael Bolen told EENews, it could reduce solar power generation. "All those ash [and] smoke particles have to settle somewhere.… If they land on the [photovoltaic] modules, then they could block light from entering the modules,” he said.

Holding our breath for the whales

Whales and dolphins in the Salish Sea are already facing pollutants on multiple fronts, from vessel oil pollution to stormwater runoff. If carcinogens produced by wildfire smoke make it to the ocean, that adds to the problem.

Marine mammals’ biology and lifestyles may contribute to how much the smoke hurts them. By sucking in high volumes of air through their blowholes and taking lots of breaths, they could be inhaling a lot of pollution at once when it’s present. What’s more, these animals lack the sinuses and nasal mucus barriers that help animals like humans capture and get rid of irritants. Plus, for animals that travel deep beneath the surface, there are other concerns.

“To suck in fine particulate matter, whether it’s smoke from wildfire or from exhaust, is a problem for animals that are going on deep dives because their lungs collapse and it forces all the air from their lungs into their tissue,” says Dr. Deborah Giles, research biologist at the University of Washington’s Center for Conservation Biology. “So anything that they’re breathing in is potentially getting sequestered in their tissue.”

Missed field monitoring

With smoke in the air, some toxin monitoring programs had to pause, which affects everything from seafood to water sports. SoundToxins, which monitors and gives advance warning of harmful algal blooms that could impact seafood harvesting and human health, wasn’t able to do any sampling during unhealthy or hazardous air quality days. Teri King, who works on the program through Washington SeaGrant, says you can’t make up lost monitoring. “We are unable to recreate those sampling events — just move forward when air quality conditions improved,” she says. “Without the phytoplankton monitoring for two weeks, [the Washington Department of Health] didn't have any data to understand the presence or absence of potentially harmful species in the monitored locations.”

For other field research, time windows are everything. Research into an experimental fishing technique taking place on the Columbia River, in collaboration with Wild Fish Conservancy and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, needs to be done at the right time ⁠— which coincided with the smoke.

“The smoke overlapped with some of the strongest runs of the season, and as a result we were not able to collect data or operate the test fishery during that time,” says the conservancy’s Emma Helverson. “I imagine that others conducting fishery research operations throughout the state are experiencing similar issues between smoke- and COVID-related delays. These interruptions in research, especially projects that collect data year to year, have the potential to leave data gaps and significantly slow progress on promising wild fish recovery efforts.”

Some of the missed monitoring has delayed projects, with human health implications for entire seasons. For the Department of Ecology, smoke meant stopping a monitoring project in the Yakima Valley investigating whether dioxin discovered in groundwater ⁠— a concerning discovery on its own ⁠— has spread to residents’ water supply. Dioxins, hazardous compounds once used in pesticides, are typically found at wood treatment facilities and at pulp and paper mills, says Ecology’s Jimmy Norris. But they’re also formed when wood combusts during forest fires ⁠— which means smoke can confound data.

“We had to delay sampling because of the possibility of sample contamination from smoke particulates in the air,” says Norris, noting the project will pick up again in spring 2021. “Although we feel the urgency to address this potential public health threat, we also need to make sure the data we share with homeowners and the public is accurate. We had to err on the side of doing the study properly.”

Major industries see delays

Working outside in smoke conditions can create disastrous short-term and possibly long-term health problems. But the full impact of smoke on the construction industry in the Pacific Northwest is unclear. Still, according to Construction Dive, at least 2,193 construction projects totaling more than $1.6 billion in value were likely impacted by smoke across Washington, California and Oregon.

According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, many contractors and private landowners throughout the state voluntarily shut down their operations — including work on stream restoration and culvert replacement. These projects are usually done in dry seasons, says the department’s Kenny Ocker, to minimize impacts to fish habitat. “This relatively short window means that delays can influence whether projects can be completed in that window or whether projects will have to be put off. As you know, the week of smoke was followed by some significant rain events, which may have further delayed those in-stream projects,” Ocker says.

Road construction is also largely done in the summer, and another Construction Dive piece pointed out companies delayed road-sealing, paving and line-painting work to avoid sealing ash into the streets and contaminating them, and because lower temperatures complicated the work. Some companies continued to work through the smoke, with the president of a Tacoma asphalt and concrete company telling Puget Sound Business Journal, “We've got to get in what we can get in.”